Condor

This is how the first Airbus 330 Neo looks, which Airbus will soon deliver to Condor.

German leisure carrier Condor is counting on an increasing demand for long-distance flights. That is why two more Airbus 330 Neo will be leased – and the intercontinental fleet will grow to 18 jets by summer 2024.

