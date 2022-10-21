This is how the first Airbus 330 Neo looks, which Airbus will soon deliver to Condor.
German leisure carrier Condor is counting on an increasing demand for long-distance flights. That is why two more Airbus 330 Neo will be leased – and the intercontinental fleet will grow to 18 jets by summer 2024.
German leisure carrier Condor is counting on an increasing demand for long-distance flights. That is why two more Airbus 330 Neo will be leased – and the intercontinental fleet will grow to 18 jets by summer 2024. According to CEO Ralf Teckentrup, Condor plans to t
Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!
1 Monat
5 €
- danach 18 € / mtl.
- 13 € sparen
12 Monate
99 €
- nur für kurze Zeit
- 120 € sparen
24 Monate
179 €
- größter Preisvorteil
- 259 € sparen
fvw|TravelTalk Digital
- Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
- PepXpress-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
- Ermäßigungen bei allen Events