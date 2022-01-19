BTW/Rewe

Baton change: BTW president Michael Frenzel hands over his office to Sören Hartmann.

As expected, the head of DER Touristik Group has been elected President of the Federal Association of the German Tourism Industry (BTW). Sören Hartmann takes office on 1 March. The CEO of DER Touristik Group and tourism director of the Rewe Group takes over the presi