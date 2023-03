Imago/NurPhoto

Verdi is sounding the "strike horn" once again. Together with the EVG and the DBB, the largest warning strike in the history of Germany is to be carried out next Monday.

Standstill on the railways and at airports: With a large-scale warning strike, the unions EVG and Verdi will paralyse large parts of the public transport system on Monday. Buses and trains in seven federal states are also affected.

Commuters and travellers all over Germany will have to prepare for far-reaching restrictions in rail, air and local transport as well as on waterways