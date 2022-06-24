  1. Home
Lack of staff

Lufthansa is cancelling as many as 2,800 more flights

von Oliver Graue und Michael Krane
Freitag, 24. Juni 2022
First 900, now another 2800 flights: Lufthansa, like other airlines, is running out of staff.
Airlines can no longer find staff. After the 900 cancellations already announced, Lufthansa is now cancelling a further 2200 flights for the summer season and 600 in September. Its subsidiary Eurowings is also affected. Cancellations are initially planned for July and Aug

