At the Mediterranean Knowledge Day at Counter Place, moderator Bianca Wilkens discussed with Doreen Schwebe (Head of Product Management Sun & Beach at TUI), Oliver Grosse-Kleimann (Director Hotel Purchasing Greece at Alltours) and Vangelis Vassiliou (Senior Sales Manager Grecotel Hotels & Resorts).

Spain, Greece, Croatia – the Mediterranean destinations are in demand like before the pandemic. At the Knowledge Day at Counter Place, product experts spoke about booking trends, capacities and the consequences for the classic last minute offer.

The demand for holidays is generally high after the pandemic. Last year's summer was already considered a record season from the perspective of many t