FVW Medien/HMJ

Never again? Mountains of suitcases and long lines at check-in counters and security checks were last summer were omnipresent at European airports last summer.

Last year, flight cancellations, delays and long waiting times at the airports caused frustration among customers and at the counter. This year things could be better, according to the participants at the Airlines and Airports Knowledge Day at the fvw|TravelTalk Counter Place.

The pictures of mountains of suitcases and queues several hundred metres long in front of check-in counters and security checks last summer were not a