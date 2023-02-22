FVW Medien

Dirk Meyer (Emirates Airline), Frank Joost (Gulf Air) and Udo Clemens (Oman Air) spoke to fvw|TravelTalk editor Martin Jürs at the Gulf States Knowledge Day at the Counter Place.

How are the airlines in the Gulf States positioned? What are the plans for the German market? Experts discussed this in the first panel of fvw|TravelTalk's Gulf States Knowledge Day at the Counter Place.

The fear that holidaymakers would hold back on travelling this winter due to rising prices has not come true for the airlines in the Gulf States. They