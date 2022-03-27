Flying is getting more expensive. Lufthansa has already turned the price screw because of rising kerosene procurement costs.
The Lufthansa Group has already turned the price screw several times in recent days and made adjustments to the fare structure. Now another one is being made for flights to Africa, the Middle East and South America. The new move affects ticket prices for flights to Afri
Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!
1 Monat
5 €
- danach 18 € / mtl.
- 13 € sparen
12 Monate
99 €
- nur für kurze Zeit
- 120 € sparen
24 Monate
179 €
- größter Preisvorteil
- 259 € sparen
fvw|TravelTalk Digital
- Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
- PepXpress-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
- Ermäßigungen bei allen Events