Thinkstock

Gangnam style: South Korea with its capital Seoul is becoming more popular with younger people.

Good business on long-haul routes: what German tour operators like TUI, DER Touristik or FTI are currently reporting is also making itself felt in the Far East. Demand for Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Hong Kong is picking up significantly.

Admittedly, countries like Japan, Taiwan or Hong Kong were among the last to say goodbye to their partly rigid anti-corona measures. But since they op