  1. Home
  2. International
Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong

Germans' love of the Far East returns

von Holger Jacobs
Montag, 20. März 2023
Thinkstock
Gangnam style: South Korea with its capital Seoul is becoming more popular with younger people.
Gangnam style: South Korea with its capital Seoul is becoming more popular with younger people.

Good business on long-haul routes: what German tour operators like TUI, DER Touristik or FTI are currently reporting is also making itself felt in the Far East. Demand for Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Hong Kong is picking up significantly.

Admittedly, countries like Japan, Taiwan or Hong Kong were among the last to say goodbye to their partly rigid anti-corona measures. But since they op
Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!

1 Monat

9 €
  • danach 20 € / mtl.
  • 11 € sparen

12 Monate

119 €
  • nur für kurze Zeit
  • 120 € sparen

24 Monate

199 €
  • größter Preisvorteil
  • 279 € sparen

fvw|TravelTalk Digital

  • Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
  • PEP-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
  • Ermäßigungen bei allen Events
fvw|TravelTalk Mehrplatzlizenzen für Ihr Team
Mehr zum Thema
Flughafen München Rollfeld Passagiere Einstieg Flugzeug Lufthansa FVW Medien/RIM
Also for business travel

Munich offers more connections to Asia
Burmester_1500_TC_04A7796_C Thomas Cook
Strategies for further growth

How DER Touristik intends to support the upward trend
Schiller, FTI FTI Group
Good start into 2023

FTI reports strong long-haul travel trend
stats