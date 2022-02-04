  1. Home
It's Your Trip deal

Insolvent East Asia Tours is starting over

von Holger Jacobs
Freitag, 04. Februar 2022
Fellow travellers wanted: It's Your Trip boss Matthias Ruch has taken East Asia Tours under his wing – and is seeking travel agencies as distribution partners with the One Voice initiative.
In December 2020, the German specialist tour operator East Asia Tours had to file for insolvency. Now, thanks to an asset deal, the brand can celebrate its resurrection under the umbrella of It's Your Trip. The small individual tour operator It's Your Trip from Baierbrunn

