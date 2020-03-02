Tourism trends to the USA was the lead story in fvw's third ITB Daily last year.

The show must go on – but this time ‘virtually’. Fvw will publish digital ITB Dailies this week to support the international travel and tourism industry.

Following Messe Berlin’s cancellation of ITB Berlin 2020, fvw has decided to go ahead with production and publication of its official ‘ITB Daily’ as scheduled on March 4, 5 and 6. The three issues will be published as digital ‘e-Dailies’ and will be distributed electronically by newsletter and through the fvw.de website.

Fvw editor-in-chief Klaus Hildebrandt, who would have attended his 27th ITB in Berlin this week, said: “The show must go on – with a ‘virtual ITB’ instead.”

He explained: “The travel industry has a massive need to inform and communicate at the moment. For example, how are destinations and companies responding to the coronavirus epidemic? What will be delayed, postponed or cancelled – but what will also still take place?

“What’s more, in terms of bookings, how can destinations, tour operators, travel agents, hotels, airlines and other travel suppliers work together to keep people travelling, especially in the forthcoming summer holiday season?”

In view of all this, fvw wants to support the international travel and tourism industry by publishing its three Dailies as scheduled. They will contain a mix of current news, background articles and other relevant information. Moreover, they will include interviews with top executives and managers conducted by phone or mail instead of physically at the trade fair.

As Germany’s leading travel and tourism trade magazine, fvw has published well-read ITB Dailies (with separate sections in German and in English) at the world’s biggest travel trade fair for the past 20 years. The issues are normally distributed at the ITB entrances and in Berlin hotels.

Information for readers

The fvw Dailies will be sent by e-mail directly to our subscribers.

In addition, they will be published online on the following website page: https://www.fvw.de/daily.