Christian Wyrwa

That's how it should be again: ITB Berlin expects a lively trade show in 2023.

"A strong signal considering the economic and geopolitical circumstances." This is how International Tourism Fair (ITB) in Berlin director David Ruetz assesses the booking status of more than 70% of the ITB area for 2023. Some innovations promise to be attractive.

