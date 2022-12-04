Imago/Andreas Haas

How many shares in ITA could go to Lufthansa? This is one of the decisive questions.

ITA Airways and Lufthansa continue to be in good negotiations about a possible imminent German entry into the state-owned Italian airline, according to reports from Rome.

ITA Airways and Lufthansa continue to be in good negotiations about a possible imminent German entry into the state-owned Italian airline, according to reports from Rome. The successor to the long-established Alitalia announced on Saturday: "ITA Airways is continuing pos