Sebastian Ebel has been at the helm of the TUI Group since 1 October 2022.
Since the beginning of the month, CEO Sebastian Ebel has been heading the TUI Group as successor to Fritz Joussen. Now the first changes are taking place in the travel group's Executive Board and Group Executive Committee.
Since the beginning of the month, CEO Sebastian Ebel has been heading the TUI Group as successor to Fritz Joussen. Now the first changes are taking place in the travel group's Executive Board and Group Executive Committee. One of the key personnel changes at the top of TU
Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!
1 Monat
5 €
- danach 18 € / mtl.
- 13 € sparen
12 Monate
99 €
- nur für kurze Zeit
- 120 € sparen
24 Monate
179 €
- größter Preisvorteil
- 259 € sparen
fvw|TravelTalk Digital
- Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
- PepXpress-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
- Ermäßigungen bei allen Events