Prior to the Corona crisis, Israel recorded strong growth in the German market, now tourism in the Holy Land is picking up again. This also benefits Jerusalem. Ohad Roth, director of incoming business at the Jerusalem Development Authority, explains how the city has recovered from the pandemic, what impact political conflicts have on tourism and what projects are underway.

Noam Chen/Israeli Ministry of Tourism.

The Via Dolorosa in Jerusalem is now accessible for people with a physical disability.

We are satisfied. The city was full of tourists. In general, the year has started very well. In the first three months, visitor numbers were higher than in the pre-Corona year of 2019.In 2019, about 4.5 million foreign tourists visited Jerusalem. Last year, there were already about 2.7 million visitors again, including 160,000 German guests. I expect that at the end of this year we will have reached the pre-Corona level again.I don't expect these events to have a negative impact on the recovery of tourism. Especially since violence and terrorism are a worldwide phenomenon. You can be as safe in Jerusalem as in any major city in Europe. We take care of our tourists.Jerusalem is full of students and young people, and the nightlife is also vibrant. Of course, they encounter the history of 3000 years here. That is fascinating. And it also fascinates young people who don't just visit Tel Aviv, but also Jerusalem. The only thing that Tel Aviv has ahead of us is the beach and the sea.Definitely, a visit to the Mahane Yehuda market. Up to 200,000 people throng here every day. The market is a reflection of everyday Jewish life. There are always new stalls, restaurants, and stores. For those who like it quieter, I recommend a visit to the city's Botanical Garden with more than 6000 different plant species. In the Archaeological Park, the Davidson Center has also reopened after three years of renovation. With a combination of ancient archaeological finds, innovative technology, artistic displays and interactive galleries, visitors can learn all about the Temple City of Jerusalem.Since a few weeks, visitors can explore the city with open double-decker buses. In addition to a city tour, there is also a hop-on hop-off route where tourists can simply hop on or off at various stops. Since the end of 2022, the Via Dolorosa processional route has also been made accessible, so that visitors with physical disabilities can now experience the route without any problems.We currently have 14,000 rooms in hotels, guest houses and Airbnb accommodation. Over the next five years, we expect to add another 3,000 or so rooms. For example, a Pullman Hotel from the Accor Group with 310 rooms is scheduled to open next year.