IPW 2022 in Orlando

US and German travel experts work on a reboot

von Holger Jacobs
Montag, 13. Juni 2022
Relaxed atmosphere at IPW 2022: German Dertour managers Jan Frankenberg and Katja Wagner are apparently in a good mood during an appointment.
US Travel/Brandon Ogden
Quo vadis, USA business? At IPW 2022 in Orlando, the need to talk was great: the central incoming trade fair of the USA also offered German organisers the opportunity to articulate the major conflict topics. What's in it for this year? Whether Miami or Orlando, Boston or

