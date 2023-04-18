Karl J. Pojer is CEO of DSR Hotel Holding, in which DER Touristik holds 50 percent. Previously, he worked for Robinson, TUI Hotels & Resorts and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises, among others.
DSR Hotel Holding, which mainly operates hotels in Germany, is growing in Italy. The subsidiary of Deutsche Seereederei, a joint venture partner of DER Touristik Group since 2021, has acquired a stake in the Mira company there.
DSR Hotel Holding already operates 21 hotels in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. Now another four hotels in Italy are being added: DSR Hotel Holding
Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!
1 Monat
9 €
- danach 20 € / mtl.
- 11 € sparen
12 Monate
119 €
- nur für kurze Zeit
- 120 € sparen
24 Monate
199 €
- größter Preisvorteil
- 279 € sparen
fvw|TravelTalk Digital
- Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
- PEP-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
- Ermäßigungen bei allen Events