Karl J. Pojer is CEO of DSR Hotel Holding, in which DER Touristik holds 50 percent. Previously, he worked for Robinson, TUI Hotels & Resorts and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises, among others.

DSR Hotel Holding, which mainly operates hotels in Germany, is growing in Italy. The subsidiary of Deutsche Seereederei, a joint venture partner of DER Touristik Group since 2021, has acquired a stake in the Mira company there.

DSR Hotel Holding already operates 21 hotels in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. Now another four hotels in Italy are being added: DSR Hotel Holding