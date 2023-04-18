  1. Home
  2. International
Investment in hotel company

DSR Hotel Holding grows in Italy

von Rita Münck und Holger Jacobs
Dienstag, 18. April 2023
Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
Karl J. Pojer is CEO of DSR Hotel Holding, in which DER Touristik holds 50 percent. Previously, he worked for Robinson, TUI Hotels & Resorts and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises, among others.
Karl J. Pojer is CEO of DSR Hotel Holding, in which DER Touristik holds 50 percent. Previously, he worked for Robinson, TUI Hotels & Resorts and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises, among others.

DSR Hotel Holding, which mainly operates hotels in Germany, is growing in Italy. The subsidiary of Deutsche Seereederei, a joint venture partner of DER Touristik Group since 2021, has acquired a stake in the Mira company there.

DSR Hotel Holding already operates 21 hotels in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. Now another four hotels in Italy are being added: DSR Hotel Holding
Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!

1 Monat

9 €
  • danach 20 € / mtl.
  • 11 € sparen

12 Monate

119 €
  • nur für kurze Zeit
  • 120 € sparen

24 Monate

199 €
  • größter Preisvorteil
  • 279 € sparen

fvw|TravelTalk Digital

  • Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
  • PEP-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
  • Ermäßigungen bei allen Events
fvw|TravelTalk Mehrplatzlizenzen für Ihr Team
Mehr zum Thema
Burmester Schmickler DER Touristik
From Aja to Playitas

DER Touristik relies on these hotel brands
stats