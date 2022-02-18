  1. Home
  2. International
  3. Travel News
Inventory increases to 350 properties

Bucher offers another 100 hotels on Majorca

von Michael Krane
Freitag, 18. Februar 2022
Bucher Reisen and Go Bucher now offer some 350 hotels on the island of Majorca.
bortnikau
Bucher Reisen and Go Bucher now offer some 350 hotels on the island of Majorca.

German last-minute specialist Bucher Reisen is adding around 100 hotels on Majorca to its programme for the summer of 2022, bringing the total number of hotels on the Balearic Island to around 350. This means that "all the important hotel chains on the island" are represe

Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!

1 Monat

5 €
  • danach 18 € / mtl.
  • 13 € sparen

12 Monate

99 €
  • nur für kurze Zeit
  • 120 € sparen

24 Monate

179 €
  • größter Preisvorteil
  • 259 € sparen

fvw|TravelTalk Digital

  • Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
  • PepXpress-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
  • Ermäßigungen bei allen Events
fvw|TravelTalk Mehrplatzlizenzen für Ihr Team
stats