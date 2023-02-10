FVW Medien

Live from ITB: fvw|TravelTalk TV broadcasts four programmes.

fvw|TravelTalk launches an innovative TV project for live reporting from the ITB. Numerous destinations, but also technical service providers and organisers from the worldwide network of FVW Medien are involved.

fvw|TravelTalk is now also making television: The new format will premiere at ITB Berlin from 7 to 9 March. In four programmes there will be daily interviews with international destinations and ITB exhibitors as well as interesting news and background information from the show di