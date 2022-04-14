"People have wanderlust and want to travel": Wolfgang Raebiger, CEO of Eurowings Discover, draws a positive conclusion as regards the start of Lufthansa's new leisure carrier.
The Lufthansa leisure carrier Eurowings Discover is currently expanding its route network. Victoria Falls in Zimbabwe, a new destination in Africa, has just been added. In an interview with fvw|TravelTalk, CEO Wolfgang Raebiger takes stock of the company's business performanc
Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!
1 Monat
5 €
- danach 18 € / mtl.
- 13 € sparen
12 Monate
99 €
- nur für kurze Zeit
- 120 € sparen
24 Monate
179 €
- größter Preisvorteil
- 259 € sparen
fvw|TravelTalk Digital
- Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
- PepXpress-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
- Ermäßigungen bei allen Events