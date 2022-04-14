Eurowings Discover

"People have wanderlust and want to travel": Wolfgang Raebiger, CEO of Eurowings Discover, draws a positive conclusion as regards the start of Lufthansa's new leisure carrier.

The Lufthansa leisure carrier Eurowings Discover is currently expanding its route network. Victoria Falls in Zimbabwe, a new destination in Africa, has just been added. In an interview with fvw|TravelTalk, CEO Wolfgang Raebiger takes stock of the company's business performanc