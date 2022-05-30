  1. Home
Interview with Phoenix boss Zurnieden

"Tourism does not have to grow at any price"

von Christiane von Pilar
Montag, 30. Mai 2022
Johannes Zurnieden cannot imagine a more beautiful industry than tourism.
Phoenix Reisen
FVW Medien has existed for 50 years. Johannes Zurnieden has been shaping the travel industry for just as long. The founder of Phoenix Reisen talks about growth, personnel management and the reasons why he entered the cruise business back in 1988. 35 years ago – and

