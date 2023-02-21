  1. Home
Interview with Lufthansa board members

"Our ultimate goal is a stable flight schedule"

von Rita Münck und Holger Jacobs
Dienstag, 21. Februar 2023
Demonstratively optimistic: Christina Foerster, Executive Board member responsible for Brand Management and Sustainability, and Harry Hohmeister, Executive Board member responsible for Global Markets and Network Management.
Lufthansa
New app, new seats, new fares – Lufthansa has a lot of positive news to announce. Nevertheless, trouble is looming: the 2023 summer flight period is coming up and the problems from the previous year are back. How the Executive Board members Christina Foerster and Harry Hohmeister want to take countermeasures.

Before customers can enjoy the new products and services, a number of operational hurdles still have to be overcome. Because tour operators, travel ag
