After a long TUI career, tourism veteran Günter Ihlau now heads the DRV project group "Culture and Travel".

Overtourism, forest fires, airport chaos, heat, flight shame: whenever tourism has been mentioned recently, it has been in a negative way. This damages the entire industry. Günter Ihlau explains in an interview what should be done now.

Whether in newspapers or on the TV news – travel is sometimes portrayed as something better avoided. Because it endangers survival in times of