FTI GROUP

Striving for clearer brand communication: Sabine Dorn-Aglagul, CEO Hotels of FTI Group.

FTI, the third-lastgest German tour operator, is in the process of implementing a new concept for the company's own hotels. The result has not yet been determined.

However, according to hotel CEO Sabine Dorn-Aglagul, it is already clear: The era of brands such as Lemon & Soul, Club Sei or MP Hotels will soon