  1. Home
  2. International
Interview with FTI hotel CEO

FTI works on two-brand concept for its own hotels

von Rita Münck
Sonntag, 18. Juni 2023
FTI GROUP
Striving for clearer brand communication: Sabine Dorn-Aglagul, CEO Hotels of FTI Group.
Striving for clearer brand communication: Sabine Dorn-Aglagul, CEO Hotels of FTI Group.

FTI, the third-lastgest German tour operator, is in the process of implementing a new concept for the company's own hotels. The result has not yet been determined.

However, according to hotel CEO Sabine Dorn-Aglagul, it is already clear: The era of brands such as Lemon & Soul, Club Sei or MP Hotels will soon
Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!

1 Monat

9 €
  • danach 20 € / mtl.
  • 11 € sparen

12 Monate

119 €
  • nur für kurze Zeit
  • 120 € sparen

24 Monate

199 €
  • größter Preisvorteil
  • 279 € sparen

fvw|TravelTalk Digital

  • Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
  • PEP-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
  • Ermäßigungen bei allen Events
fvw|TravelTalk Mehrplatzlizenzen für Ihr Team
Mehr zum Thema
TUI BLUE, Zypern TUI BLUE
Portfolio reviews

Spring-cleaning for tour operator hotel brands
Playitas-Fuerteventura_1500 DER TOURISTIK
Because the USP is missing

DER Touristik abolishes its hotel brand Cooee
Karl_J_Pojer_fürs_Internet Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
Investment in hotel company

DSR Hotel Holding grows in Italy
stats