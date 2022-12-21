Christian Wyrwa

Optimistic about the potential of the German market: Amr El-Kady, CEO of the Egypt Tourism Promotion Board, with fvw|TravelTalk editors Bianca Wilkens and Rabea Fieguth.

Egypt has ambitious plans for sustainable growth by investing heavily to improve its infrastructure and develop new tourism regions, Amr El-Kady, CEO of the Egyptian Tourism Promotion Board, said in an interview with fvw|TravelTalk.

Egypt has ambitious plans for sustainable growth by investing heavily to improve its infrastructure and develop new tourism regions, Amr El-Kady, CEO of the Egyptian Tourism Promotion Board, said in an interview with fvw|TravelTalk. At the recent Counter Days Live event i