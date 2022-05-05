  1. Home
  2. International
Interview with Aletta von Massenbach

Berlin Airport expects to make a profit in 2025

von Rita Münck
Donnerstag, 05. Mai 2022
"70% of our airlines belong to the low-cost segment. That is unusual for a capital city airport," admits BER boss Aletta von Massenbach.
Imago Images
"70% of our airlines belong to the low-cost segment. That is unusual for a capital city airport," admits BER boss Aletta von Massenbach.

Up to 73,000 guests on one day at Easter – that is the record so far at the German capital's airport BER. Airport boss Aletta von Massenbach is confident that the positive trend will continue. In an interview, she reaffirms the goal of running a profitable BER in 2025.#

Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!

1 Monat

5 €
  • danach 18 € / mtl.
  • 13 € sparen

12 Monate

99 €
  • nur für kurze Zeit
  • 120 € sparen

24 Monate

179 €
  • größter Preisvorteil
  • 259 € sparen

fvw|TravelTalk Digital

  • Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
  • PepXpress-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
  • Ermäßigungen bei allen Events
fvw|TravelTalk Mehrplatzlizenzen für Ihr Team
Mehr zum Thema
Jost Lammers Flughafen München
Annual result 2021

Munich Airport to succeed as a premium hub
Lufthansa_Jet_in_Frankfurt Imago/Arnulf Hettrich
Only until the end of May

Lufthansa ends Covid-19 goodwill rules
schulte_bdl_2016_1500 BDL
ADV forecast 2022

Airport managers fear consequences of war
stats