"70% of our airlines belong to the low-cost segment. That is unusual for a capital city airport," admits BER boss Aletta von Massenbach.

Up to 73,000 guests on one day at Easter – that is the record so far at the German capital's airport BER. Airport boss Aletta von Massenbach is confident that the positive trend will continue. In an interview, she reaffirms the goal of running a profitable BER in 2025.#