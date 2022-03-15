  1. Home
Interview with Achim Schneider (Vtours)

"Linking tour operator business more closely"

von Klaus Hildebrandt
Dienstag, 15. März 2022
"I'm not leaving because Tim Bachmann is coming,", says Vtours CEO Achim Schneider. "Tim is coming because I'm leaving."
FVW Medien/SP
The co-founder and head of Vtours, Achim Schneider, is leaving at the end of October. In an interview with fvw|TravelTalk he describes his motives and the development of the tour operator which he sold to the Hotelplan Group in late 2019. fvw|TravelTalk: You are leaving V

