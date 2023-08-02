TUI

Ambitious expansion plans: Erik Friemuth, managing director of TUI Hotels and TUI Group’s Chief Marketing Officer.

Europe's largest tourism group is broadening its hotel portfolio with more hotels in new destinations and is set to launch a new luxury brand this coming winter, Erik Friemuth, managing director of TUI Hotels and TUI Group’s Chief Marketing Officer, told fvw|Travel Talk in an interview.

The TUI Hotels & Resorts division is back on the growth path after achieving a higher operating profit last year than in 2019. "The hotel busine