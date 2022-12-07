Christian Wyrwa

A pure digital company is not the goal: Laura Meyer in a live interview with Editor-in-Chief Klaus Hildebrandt at the fvw|TravelTalk Congress in Antalya.

Laura Meyer worked for McKinsey, the NZZ Media Group and the Swiss bank UBS before becoming CEO of Hotelplan Group in 2021. In this interview the 41-year-old explains what the Swiss travel group does differently to German competitors and what the industry can learn from other sectors.

