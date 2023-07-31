Lezli+Rose

Bridging the gap between travel and politics: Julia Simpson, President and CEO of the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC).

How is the global travel industry recovering? What can be done about the staff shortage? How important is sustainability? And how can the economic importance of foreign travel be better highlighted? WTTC head Julia Simpson in an exclusive interview with fvw|TravelTalk.

fvw|TravelTalk: You started at WTTC in summer of 2021, when most destinations worldwide fought with the impact of the pandemic. What has been your big