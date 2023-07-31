  1. Home
  2. International
Interview Julia Simpson (WTTC)

"We need to do more to attract and retain workers"

von Holger Jacobs
Montag, 31. Juli 2023
Lezli+Rose
Bridging the gap between travel and politics: Julia Simpson, President and CEO of the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC).
Bridging the gap between travel and politics: Julia Simpson, President and CEO of the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC).

How is the global travel industry recovering? What can be done about the staff shortage? How important is sustainability? And how can the economic importance of foreign travel be better highlighted? WTTC head Julia Simpson in an exclusive interview with fvw|TravelTalk.

fvw|TravelTalk: You started at WTTC in summer of 2021, when most destinations worldwide fought with the impact of the pandemic. What has been your big
Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!

1 Monat

9 €
  • danach 20 € / mtl.
  • 11 € sparen

12 Monate

119 €
  • nur für kurze Zeit
  • 120 € sparen

24 Monate

199 €
  • größter Preisvorteil
  • 279 € sparen

fvw|TravelTalk Digital

  • Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
  • PEP-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
  • Ermäßigungen bei allen Events
fvw|TravelTalk Mehrplatzlizenzen für Ihr Team
Mehr zum Thema
Julia Simpson WTTC WTTC
WTTC G20 public-private dialogue

Simpson addresses key challenges for travel trade
Paris, Frankreich Pixabay
International surveys

Europeans travel more but adjust spending
Julia Simpson WTTC WTTC
Global travel report

WTTC and Trip.com see shift towards sustainable travel
stats