FVW Medien/RIM

Higher revenues per booking mean further growth: Dominik Faber (42), head of travel of Check 24.

Germany's biggest OTA for leisure travel, Check 24, is broadening its portfolio with new products and investing strongly to win and retain customers, according to its head of travel, Dominik Faber.

Tourism is one of several core business fields for Germany's biggest price comparison portal. The company, which promotes itself aggressively on TV,