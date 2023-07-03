  1. Home
  2. International
Interview Annika Ledeboer

What low-cost airline Ryanair is planning in Germany

von Jochen Eversmeier
Montag, 03. Juli 2023
Ryanair
Annika Ledeboer has been Ryanair's country manager for Germany, Austria, Switzerland and the Nordic countries since October 2022.
Annika Ledeboer has been Ryanair's country manager for Germany, Austria, Switzerland and the Nordic countries since October 2022.

The German market, of all places, is lagging behind. Annika Ledeboer, the responsible country manager, explains what Ryanair is planning and how Europe's largest low-cost carrier wants to grow here as well.

Europe's largest low-cost carrier has come out of the Corona crisis much better than most airlines and wants to almost double the number of passengers
Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!

1 Monat

9 €
  • danach 20 € / mtl.
  • 11 € sparen

12 Monate

119 €
  • nur für kurze Zeit
  • 120 € sparen

24 Monate

199 €
  • größter Preisvorteil
  • 279 € sparen

fvw|TravelTalk Digital

  • Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
  • PEP-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
  • Ermäßigungen bei allen Events
fvw|TravelTalk Mehrplatzlizenzen für Ihr Team
Mehr zum Thema
Kondensstreifen, Himmel Pixabay
EU emissions regulations

Higher air fares are inevitable
Wizzair Wizz Air FVW Medien/HMJ
Low Cost Monitor

Low-cost airlines have become more expensive
Ryanair-Jets BER Flughafen Berlin-Brandenburg E. Uelitz
For the winter

Ryanair reduces flight offer at Berlin airport
stats