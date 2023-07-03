Annika Ledeboer has been Ryanair's country manager for Germany, Austria, Switzerland and the Nordic countries since October 2022.
The German market, of all places, is lagging behind. Annika Ledeboer, the responsible country manager, explains what Ryanair is planning and how Europe's largest low-cost carrier wants to grow here as well.
Europe's largest low-cost carrier has come out of the Corona crisis much better than most airlines and wants to almost double the number of passengers
Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!
1 Monat
9 €
- danach 20 € / mtl.
- 11 € sparen
12 Monate
119 €
- nur für kurze Zeit
- 120 € sparen
24 Monate
199 €
- größter Preisvorteil
- 279 € sparen
fvw|TravelTalk Digital
- Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
- PEP-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
- Ermäßigungen bei allen Events