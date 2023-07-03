Ryanair

Annika Ledeboer has been Ryanair's country manager for Germany, Austria, Switzerland and the Nordic countries since October 2022.

The German market, of all places, is lagging behind. Annika Ledeboer, the responsible country manager, explains what Ryanair is planning and how Europe's largest low-cost carrier wants to grow here as well.

Europe's largest low-cost carrier has come out of the Corona crisis much better than most airlines and wants to almost double the number of passengers