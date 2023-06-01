  1. Home
Internet unicorn

Fresh money for travel start-up Get Your Guide

von dpa
Donnerstag, 01. Juni 2023
FVW Medien/AK
"A milestone and the beginning of a new chapter": Get Your Guide CEO Johannes Reck.
Get Your Guide sees itself back on the road to success after a near exit in the Covid 19 crisis. The Berlin-based travel start-up has secured US$194m (equivalent to €182m) in a further round of financing.

According to the company, the financial injection consists on the one hand of equity financing of US$85m by Blue Pool Capital with the participation o
