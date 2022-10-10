KPRN

Hanna Kleber heads the Corps Touristique Germany, in which the representatives of foreign tourist boards have joined forces.

With a newly created award, the association of tourist boards wants to honour people who are committed to the people-uniting effect of travel. Corps-Touristique Chairwoman Hanna Kleber describes the goals and background in an interview.

With a newly created award, the association of tourist boards wants to honour people who are committed to the people-uniting effect of travel. Corps-Touristique Chairwoman Hanna Kleber describes the goals and background in an interview. The fact that travel opens up new h