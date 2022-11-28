The Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh hosts the WTTC's 22nd annual meeting.

According to a survey by the World Travel & Tourism Council international travel is back, and sustainable travel has become more important than ever.

To kick off the WTTC's 22nd annual meeting in the Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh, the association is presenting the results of a survey of 26,000 consumers in 25 countries on their travel plans.One finding: the desire to travel is reaching its highest level since the pandemic began, the WTTC said. Nearly two-thirds plan to take one holiday trip in the next twelve months. A good quarter plan to take three or more trips during that period. Consumers in Australia, Canada, Saudi Arabia and the Philippines are planning the highest travel budgets.Julia Simpson, president and CEO of WTTC, said the global survey conducted by market research institute Yougov shows "that international travel is on the rise again."Another finding: sustainable travel is becoming increasingly important to consumers. Just over 60 percent said they prefer sustainable brands and destinations, and 45 percent said they would only spend their money with brands that are socially and environmentally responsible.