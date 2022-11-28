  1. Home
  2. International
International consumer survey

WTTC sees highest travel demand since start of pandemic

by Michael Krane
Monday, November 28, 2022
E-Mail Drucken

most read

  1. Wyndham Rewards survey

    Germans are still keen to travel in 2023
  2. International consumer survey

    WTTC sees highest travel demand since start of pandemic
  3. Four new winter destinations

    Neckermann adds long-haul destinations to its portfolio
  4. Record results

    Schauinsland-Reisen surges beyond pre-pandemic levels
  5. Tourism sales climate index

    Will the mood in German travel sales change soon?
The Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh hosts the WTTC's 22nd annual meeting.
SofiLayla/Creative Commons CC0
The Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh hosts the WTTC's 22nd annual meeting.

According to a survey by the World Travel & Tourism Council international travel is back, and sustainable travel has become more important than ever.

To kick off the WTTC's 22nd annual meeting in the Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh, the association is presenting the results of a survey of 26,000 consumers in 25 countries on their travel plans.

One finding: the desire to travel is reaching its highest level since the pandemic began, the WTTC said. Nearly two-thirds plan to take one holiday trip in the next twelve months. A good quarter plan to take three or more trips during that period. Consumers in Australia, Canada, Saudi Arabia and the Philippines are planning the highest travel budgets.

Julia Simpson, president and CEO of WTTC, said the global survey conducted by market research institute Yougov shows "that international travel is on the rise again."

Another finding: sustainable travel is becoming increasingly important to consumers. Just over 60 percent said they prefer sustainable brands and destinations, and 45 percent said they would only spend their money with brands that are socially and environmentally responsible.

Sie müssen sich einloggen oder registrieren, um kommentieren zu können.

related news
Wizzair Wizz Air FVW Medien/HMJ
Wyndham Rewards survey

Germans are still keen to travel in 2023
EIR2022-Maps-Thumb-2021 WTTC Economic Trends Report
WTTC study

Germany remains biggest travel market in Europe
fraport_reb160715_008_1500 Fraport
EU and WTTC warn

Shortage of staff threatens the tourism industry


stats