Motel One

The only way is up: Motel One – here with its Berlin Upper West property – continues its success story.

The Motel One Group has presented its half-year figures. Things are going well for the German hotel group co-founded by Dieter Müller. It has one record after another to report.

By 30 June 2023, the Motel One Group had brought in €394m in turnover, according to its own information. The second quarter was extremely success