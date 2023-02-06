  1. Home
  2. International
Insolvent Hunsrück Airport

Nürburgring takes over Hahn Airport

von dpa
Montag, 06. Februar 2023
Hahn Airport is to have a future again with a new investor.
Frey-Pressebild
Hahn Airport is to have a future again with a new investor.

Germany's most famous race track joins the Hahn Airport. The latter thus comes under the influence of a Russian.

Germany's most famous race track joins the Hahn Airport. The latter thus comes under the influence of a Russian. The Nürburgring has bought the insolvent Hunsrück Airport Hahn. Recently, a notarial contract has been signed for a purchase price of about €2
Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!

1 Monat

9 €
  • danach 20 € / mtl.
  • 11 € sparen

12 Monate

119 €
  • nur für kurze Zeit
  • 120 € sparen

24 Monate

199 €
  • größter Preisvorteil
  • 279 € sparen

fvw|TravelTalk Digital

  • Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
  • PEP-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
  • Ermäßigungen bei allen Events
fvw|TravelTalk Mehrplatzlizenzen für Ihr Team
stats