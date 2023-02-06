Hahn Airport is to have a future again with a new investor.
Germany's most famous race track joins the Hahn Airport. The latter thus comes under the influence of a Russian.
Germany's most famous race track joins the Hahn Airport. The latter thus comes under the influence of a Russian. The Nürburgring has bought the insolvent Hunsrück Airport Hahn. Recently, a notarial contract has been signed for a purchase price of about €2
Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!
1 Monat
9 €
- danach 20 € / mtl.
- 11 € sparen
12 Monate
119 €
- nur für kurze Zeit
- 120 € sparen
24 Monate
199 €
- größter Preisvorteil
- 279 € sparen
fvw|TravelTalk Digital
- Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
- PEP-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
- Ermäßigungen bei allen Events