The German government has been forced to step in and promise compensation totalling €237 million to holidaymakers hit by the insolvency of Thomas Cook Germany whose insurance protection was far below the levels required under EU law.

The total financial damages from the collapse of the country’s second-largest tour operator at the end of September are now estimated at €347 million, according to its insurance company Zurich Gruppe. This includes €59.6 million paid out by the insurers to repatriate 140,000 Cook customers who were on holiday at the time of the bankruptcy declaration.

The remaining €287.4 million represents advance payments by a further 525,000 customers whose bookings were cancelled by the insolvent company and who are legally entitled to full compensation under EU law.

But Thomas Cook Germany only had insolvency insurance for a maximum of €110 million under the country’s tour operator protection scheme, which has been widely criticised as insufficient. Following the repatriation costs, the Zurich insurance company only has €50.4 million left for compensation payments.

This means there is a gap of €237 million between the total damages and the insurance protection sum.

Following threats of legal action against the German government for failing to fully implement EU law, the cabinet announced unexpectedly on Wednesday that it wanted to prevent “long and costly” legal action by affected customers and would thus compensate them for the sum not covered by the insolvency insurance.

Justice and consumer protection minister Christine Lambrecht declared: "Customers have rightly trusted that their advance payment is protected against the insolvency of the tour operator by their insurance certificates. It was not foreseeable that the level of insurance cover would be insufficient."

This move was widely welcomed by the German tourism industry. Norbert Fiebig, president of the German Travel Association (DRV), described the government’s decision as “a great relief for customers”.

Looking ahead, he said: “In future, the insolvency protection model will have to be revised. It’s clear that better protection will not be free of cost. A future model must protect customer payments and also be financially viable for tour operators.”

Discussions have already started between the government, insurance companies and the travel industry about how to reform the current law.