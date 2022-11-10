  1. Home
  2. International
Industry outlook at WTM

Costs, not Covid, are biggest threat to tourism

von Paul Needham
Donnerstag, 10. November 2022
The Ministers Summit brought together tourism ministers from different countries and continents at the WTM in London.
FVW Medien/KH
The Ministers Summit brought together tourism ministers from different countries and continents at the WTM in London.

The international tourism industry has recovered well from the Covid-19 pandemic, but rising costs for consumers could delay a full comeback, according to newly published reports.

The international tourism industry has recovered well from the Covid-19 pandemic, but rising costs for consumers could delay a full comeback, according to newly published reports. Nearly one third of industry bosses do not expect the travel sector to get back to 2019 le
Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!

1 Monat

5 €
  • danach 18 € / mtl.
  • 13 € sparen

12 Monate

99 €
  • nur für kurze Zeit
  • 120 € sparen

24 Monate

179 €
  • größter Preisvorteil
  • 259 € sparen

fvw|TravelTalk Digital

  • Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
  • PepXpress-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
  • Ermäßigungen bei allen Events
fvw|TravelTalk Mehrplatzlizenzen für Ihr Team
Mehr zum Thema
Tats Englisch Oktober 2022 Tats
TATS figures for October

Tourism turnover improved, but orders weak
DRV Tagung 2022 FVW Medien/KH
Discussion at DRV conference

"We in the travel industry are no longer afraid of anything"
stats