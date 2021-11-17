The Christkindlmarkt in Munich takes place on the famous Marienplatz.

Most German cities are still holding on to their Christmas markets, but the number of those cancelling them is growing. Now Munich has also cancelled its market for this year because of the dramatic Corona situation.

Christkindlmarkt could not be fenced off

Bitter news for the stall operators

Bitter for German tourism, but above all for the exhibitors: in view of the rapidly rising Corona numbers in Germany, more and more cities are deciding to cancel their Christmas markets for safety reasons. Now Munich has decided to take this step and stopped setting up the stalls."The dramatic situation in our clinics and the exponentially rising infection figures leave me no other choice," said Mayor Dieter Reiter (SPD) after a meeting of the crisis team. "Anything else would be an unjustifiable increase in the risk of infection and, moreover, also the wrong signal. Especially for all employees in our hospitals who are working at their breaking point."Reiter spoke of a catastrophic situation in the hospitals. The pandemic commissioners of all Munich hospitals had unanimously warned against it, and the health authorities and the district administration department had also strongly advised against it. Reiter explained that the Christmas market around Marienplatz could not be fenced off, so that the number of guests and compliance with the 2G rule could not be controlled.Other Bavarian cities such as Ingolstadt or Kempten have already cancelled their Christmas markets. Especially in smaller towns in Thuringia and Saxony, the events will also not take place this year. The reason given for this is usually the strict conditions. Many municipalities have 3G or even 2G rules, which of course have to be controlled. But that would only be possible in clearly fenced markets.Some larger cities are trying this - others like Jena have since cancelled. Other places still want to wait for the cabinet decisions on Corona in the coming days. Augsburg - only 80 kilometres from Munich - on the other hand, has decided to host the market. A minimum distance of 1.5 metres is to apply in the catering areas.Above all, the cancellations are bitter news for the stall operators. Already last year, in many cases they were unable to earn any or hardly any money. Some cities, such as Hamburg, allowed the operators to set up their stands in other places in the city. But there the crowds were nowhere near as great.The Munich administration is now looking into financial compensation, Reiter said. According to him, private Christmas markets are allowed to take place if the number of visitors can be limited. Here, the 2Gplus rule applies, i.e. access only for vaccinated or recovered persons with a negative rapid test.