Christian Wyrwa

"I was and still am an entrepreneur": Dietmar Gunz founded the destination management company Rocket DMC.

Tourism entrepreneur Dietmar Gunz is building up a new business with incoming agencies and hotels three years after selling FTI Group, Germany's third-largest tour operator.

Gunz, who founded the Munich-based company back in the 1980s, sold his majority stake in FTI Group to Egyptian investor Samih Sawiris in April 2020.