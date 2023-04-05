  1. Home
FTI founder Dietmar Gunz is back in business

von Paul Needham
Mittwoch, 05. April 2023
Christian Wyrwa
"I was and still am an entrepreneur": Dietmar Gunz founded the destination management company Rocket DMC.
Tourism entrepreneur Dietmar Gunz is building up a new business with incoming agencies and hotels three years after selling FTI Group, Germany's third-largest tour operator.

Gunz, who founded the Munich-based company back in the 1980s, sold his majority stake in FTI Group to Egyptian investor Samih Sawiris in April 2020.
