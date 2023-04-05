"I was and still am an entrepreneur": Dietmar Gunz founded the destination management company Rocket DMC.
Tourism entrepreneur Dietmar Gunz is building up a new business with incoming agencies and hotels three years after selling FTI Group, Germany's third-largest tour operator.
Gunz, who founded the Munich-based company back in the 1980s, sold his majority stake in FTI Group to Egyptian investor Samih Sawiris in April 2020.
Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!
1 Monat
9 €
- danach 20 € / mtl.
- 11 € sparen
12 Monate
119 €
- nur für kurze Zeit
- 120 € sparen
24 Monate
199 €
- größter Preisvorteil
- 279 € sparen
fvw|TravelTalk Digital
- Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
- PEP-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
- Ermäßigungen bei allen Events