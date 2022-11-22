  1. Home
  2. International
In search of employees

Lufthansa Group plans 20,000 new hires

von Rita Münck
Dienstag, 22. November 2022
Lufthansa is desperately seeking new staff – not only for its flying personnel.
Lufthansa
Lufthansa is desperately seeking new staff – not only for its flying personnel.

The number of employees Lufthansa is looking for is growing. First, CEO Carsten Spohr had spoken of 1,000 new hires per month to fill existing gaps. Now there are a total of 20,000 to be added.

The number of employees Lufthansa is looking for is growing. First, CEO Carsten Spohr had spoken of 1,000 new hires per month to fill existing gaps. Now there are a total of 20,000 to be added. The Lufthansa Group has positions to fill in a total of 45 professions, as it
Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!

1 Monat

5 €
  • danach 18 € / mtl.
  • 13 € sparen

12 Monate

99 €
  • nur für kurze Zeit
  • 120 € sparen

24 Monate

179 €
  • größter Preisvorteil
  • 259 € sparen

fvw|TravelTalk Digital

  • Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
  • PepXpress-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
  • Ermäßigungen bei allen Events
fvw|TravelTalk Mehrplatzlizenzen für Ihr Team
Mehr zum Thema
GBTA-VDR- Bruessel FVW Medien/OG
Business travel conference in Brussels

Lufthansa and Co without fear of recession
Lufthansa_Dreamliner Lufthansa
Quarterly profit in the billions

Lufthansa is still on the upswing
Frankfurt_Airport_Warteschlange Imago/Ralph Peters
For better processes

Fraport and Lufthansa found joint venture
stats