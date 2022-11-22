Lufthansa is desperately seeking new staff – not only for its flying personnel.
The number of employees Lufthansa is looking for is growing. First, CEO Carsten Spohr had spoken of 1,000 new hires per month to fill existing gaps. Now there are a total of 20,000 to be added.
The number of employees Lufthansa is looking for is growing. First, CEO Carsten Spohr had spoken of 1,000 new hires per month to fill existing gaps. Now there are a total of 20,000 to be added. The Lufthansa Group has positions to fill in a total of 45 professions, as it
Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!
1 Monat
5 €
- danach 18 € / mtl.
- 13 € sparen
12 Monate
99 €
- nur für kurze Zeit
- 120 € sparen
24 Monate
179 €
- größter Preisvorteil
- 259 € sparen
fvw|TravelTalk Digital
- Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
- PepXpress-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
- Ermäßigungen bei allen Events