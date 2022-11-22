Lufthansa

Lufthansa is desperately seeking new staff – not only for its flying personnel.

The number of employees Lufthansa is looking for is growing. First, CEO Carsten Spohr had spoken of 1,000 new hires per month to fill existing gaps. Now there are a total of 20,000 to be added.

The Lufthansa Group has positions to fill in a total of 45 professions, as it