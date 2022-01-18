FVW Medien/HMJ

New guidelines: Those who recovered from Covid-19 now already lose their reconvalescent status after three instead of six months – which is important for entry to Germany and other countries.

A convalescent certificate is valid for entry into many countries and for the return journey to Germany as much as a full vaccination. Due to the spread of the currently predominant Omicron mutant, the period of validity now has been reduced from six to three months. Anyo