Important for entry regulations

Convalescent certificate is now only valid for 90 days

von Holger Jacobs
Dienstag, 18. Januar 2022
New guidelines: Those who recovered from Covid-19 now already lose their reconvalescent status after three instead of six months – which is important for entry to Germany and other countries.
New guidelines: Those who recovered from Covid-19 now already lose their reconvalescent status after three instead of six months – which is important for entry to Germany and other countries.

A convalescent certificate is valid for entry into many countries and for the return journey to Germany as much as a full vaccination. Due to the spread of the currently predominant Omicron mutant, the period of validity now has been reduced from six to three months. Anyo

