IMEX Exhibitions

Busy at the Imex trade fair in Frankfurt – it will be held again in 2022 for the first time since 2019.

The world's biggest event and meeting fair in Frankfurt: after a two-year break from Corona, Imex will be held again from the end of May. Meeting in person on site is its business model – but that was hardly possible in the previous two years. Imex, the world's larg