  1. Home
  2. International
Iata analysis 2023

Airline profit per pax is only enough for a metro ticket

von Andreas W. Schulz und Holger Jacobs
Sonntag, 18. Juni 2023
FVW Medien/HMJ
Busy times: Worldwide air traffic has reached 90% of the pre-pandemic business again.
Busy times: Worldwide air traffic has reached 90% of the pre-pandemic business again.

Even though the airline industry has put the pandemic behind it, there are still many construction sites. At the Iata meeting in Istanbul, however, the Turkish airlines are particularly optimistic.

First, at the start of the plenary meeting, the good news from Iata chief Willie Walsh: "The pandemic years are behind us, the borders are open again
Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!

1 Monat

9 €
  • danach 20 € / mtl.
  • 11 € sparen

12 Monate

119 €
  • nur für kurze Zeit
  • 120 € sparen

24 Monate

199 €
  • größter Preisvorteil
  • 279 € sparen

fvw|TravelTalk Digital

  • Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
  • PEP-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
  • Ermäßigungen bei allen Events
fvw|TravelTalk Mehrplatzlizenzen für Ihr Team
Mehr zum Thema
Flugverspätung Getty Images
From 12 to 23 June

German aviation fears disruption from Air Defender
Hamburg_Airport_Kofferchaos FVW Medien/HMJ
Knowledge Day Airlines and Airports

Less fear of further flight chaos
LH_A-380_FFM_1500 DLH
Winter flight schedule 2023/24

Lufthansa increases intercontinental services
stats