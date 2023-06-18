FVW Medien/HMJ

Busy times: Worldwide air traffic has reached 90% of the pre-pandemic business again.

Even though the airline industry has put the pandemic behind it, there are still many construction sites. At the Iata meeting in Istanbul, however, the Turkish airlines are particularly optimistic.

First, at the start of the plenary meeting, the good news from Iata chief Willie Walsh: "The pandemic years are behind us, the borders are open again