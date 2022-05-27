Good atmosphere, sober ambience: At Rendez-vous Canada 2022, there are only a few eye-catchers like the stands of Saskatchewan and Destination Canada stand – since far fewer buyers than suppliers are taking part, tour operators sit in front of unadorned black walls.
Positive mood at Rendez-vous Canada in Toronto: Canadian exhibitors and German buyers are happy about the destination's comeback. But lack of capacity for campers and rental cars is a major obstacle – and not the only one. Finally, live negotiations, discussions and
Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!
1 Monat
5 €
- danach 18 € / mtl.
- 13 € sparen
12 Monate
99 €
- nur für kurze Zeit
- 120 € sparen
24 Monate
179 €
- größter Preisvorteil
- 259 € sparen
fvw|TravelTalk Digital
- Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
- PepXpress-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
- Ermäßigungen bei allen Events