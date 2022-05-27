  1. Home
Hurdles for German tour operators

Demand for Canada clearly exceeds supply

von Holger Jacobs
Freitag, 27. Mai 2022
Good atmosphere, sober ambience: At Rendez-vous Canada 2022, there are only a few eye-catchers like the stands of Saskatchewan and Destination Canada stand – since far fewer buyers than suppliers are taking part, tour operators sit in front of unadorned black walls.
FVW Medien/HMJ
Positive mood at Rendez-vous Canada in Toronto: Canadian exhibitors and German buyers are happy about the destination's comeback. But lack of capacity for campers and rental cars is a major obstacle – and not the only one. Finally, live negotiations, discussions and

