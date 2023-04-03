Christian Wyrwa

"OTAs benefited in the pandemic, now the other segments are catching up," says Hotelbeds COO Carlos Muñoz.

As service providers, bed banks are an important building block in the B2B business of the travel industry. Carlos Muñoz, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of market leader Hotelbeds, in an interview about the cooperation with hotels, sales and tour operators and the differences to portals.

fvw|TravelTalk: Mr Muñoz, how would you explain to someone outside the industry what a bed bank does?Carlos Muñoz: Holidaymakers book in