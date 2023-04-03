  1. Home
  2. International
Hotelbeds CCO Carlos Muñoz

"It is very complex to play on all distribution channels"

von Klaus Hildebrandt
Montag, 03. April 2023
Christian Wyrwa
"OTAs benefited in the pandemic, now the other segments are catching up," says Hotelbeds COO Carlos Muñoz.
"OTAs benefited in the pandemic, now the other segments are catching up," says Hotelbeds COO Carlos Muñoz.

As service providers, bed banks are an important building block in the B2B business of the travel industry. Carlos Muñoz, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of market leader Hotelbeds, in an interview about the cooperation with hotels, sales and tour operators and the differences to portals.

fvw|TravelTalk: Mr Muñoz, how would you explain to someone outside the industry what a bed bank does?Carlos Muñoz: Holidaymakers book in
Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!

1 Monat

9 €
  • danach 20 € / mtl.
  • 11 € sparen

12 Monate

119 €
  • nur für kurze Zeit
  • 120 € sparen

24 Monate

199 €
  • größter Preisvorteil
  • 279 € sparen

fvw|TravelTalk Digital

  • Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
  • PEP-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
  • Ermäßigungen bei allen Events
fvw|TravelTalk Mehrplatzlizenzen für Ihr Team
Mehr zum Thema
Ray Chen Christian Wyrwa
Trip.com Group

China's travel giant sets for a big jump
AC Hotel Washington Check-in E. Uelitz
Record turnover in 2022

Booking increasingly moving from agent to merchant
Michael Buller VIR FVW Medien/RIM
Online sales

Winners and losers among German OTAs
stats